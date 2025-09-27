Russian mother, daughters in cave case allowed to return home

The Karnataka High Court has allowed a Russian woman and her two minor daughters, who were living in a cave in coastal Karnataka, to return home. Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed the order while hearing a petition from Israeli national Dror Shlomo Goldstein, who claims to be the father of the children. Goldstein had sought a court directive against their immediate deportation.

Discovery details Family lived in cave for nearly 2 months The woman, identified as Nina Kutina, was discovered on July 11 in a cave at Ramatirtha Hills near Gokarna in Kumta taluk. She and her daughters had been living there for nearly two months without valid travel or residence documents. Goldstein had filed a complaint at the Panaji police station in Goa last December after failing to locate his children in India.

Travel documents Russian consulate issued emergency travel documents During Friday's hearing, the court noted that the Russian consulate had issued emergency travel documents (ETDs) for Kutina and her daughters, valid until October 9. It also took note of Kutina's communication to the consulate expressing her wish to return to Russia at the earliest. Goldstein's counsel opposed deportation on the grounds of the children's best interests while custody proceedings were pending.

Welfare emphasis Court emphasizes on child welfare The court observed that Goldstein had not provided a satisfactory explanation for the family's isolation in a cave. Emphasizing child welfare, the bench said Kutina's request to return home and Russia's readiness to facilitate it outweighed other considerations. At an earlier hearing on August 22, Goldstein's legal team had invoked the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Arvind Kamath assured care at Foreigners' Restriction Centre for Women.