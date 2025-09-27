Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Telangana tomorrow
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts this Sunday.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across all 33 districts—including Hyderabad, where you can expect light to moderate showers and misty mornings.
Local flooding, property damage possible
This weather warning isn't just about getting wet—heavy rain could mean local flooding or property damage in the alert districts.
Plus, travel around Hyderabad might get tricky with low visibility and strong winds.
It's smart to stay updated and plan your weekend accordingly.