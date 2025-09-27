Durga Puja in Bengal: IMD predicts rain, advises fishermen India Sep 27, 2025

If you're heading out for Durga Puja in West Bengal this year (September 28-October 2), keep those umbrellas handy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rain in many areas of south Bengal, with a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely to bring showers—especially in Kolkata on October 1.

Kolkata and the Medinipur districts could see heavier downpours, which might put a damper on some festive outings.