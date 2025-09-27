Durga Puja in Bengal: IMD predicts rain, advises fishermen
If you're heading out for Durga Puja in West Bengal this year (September 28-October 2), keep those umbrellas handy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rain in many areas of south Bengal, with a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely to bring showers—especially in Kolkata on October 1.
Kolkata and the Medinipur districts could see heavier downpours, which might put a damper on some festive outings.
Train services in South 24 Parganas disrupted
The IMD has also advised fishermen to stay off the sea near the West Bengal-Odisha coast because of rough weather.
Meanwhile, train services in places like South 24 Parganas have already seen some disruptions due to these conditions.
As festival season kicks off, it's worth keeping an eye on local weather updates before making plans.