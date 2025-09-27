Durga Puja: Trump as 'asura' becomes hit in Bengal
A Durga Puja committee in Baharampur, West Bengal, grabbed attention this year by unveiling a demon idol modeled after US President Donald Trump.
The move is their creative way of protesting the 50% trade tariff Trump imposed on India, which the committee sees as a betrayal of Prime Minister Modi's friendship efforts.
Artist Asim Pal crafted the idol, and it's already sparked plenty of conversation since its inauguration in the presence of the city's mayor.
Committee member explains why they chose Trump
Committee member Pratik explained, "We created this idol in response to the 50 percent tariff he imposed on us. Our Modi, who considered Donald Trump a friend, was betrayed by him. To reflect this, we have portrayed him as a demon."
The group used religious symbolism to channel their frustration over international politics into something that became a centerpiece of discussion at the festival.
How global politics can hit home
This unusual choice for a Durga Puja idol has become a symbol of how global politics can hit home—even during festivals.
For many in the community, it's proof that local culture can be a powerful way to speak up about international issues that impact daily life.