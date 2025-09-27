Ladakh unrest: Curfew partially lifted after 3 days, talks on

Talks between Ladakh leaders, Centre on October 6

The situation has put the spotlight back on Ladakh's political future and local rights.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under security laws for allegedly fueling protests, while over 50 others have also been held.

Shops are slowly reopening but security is tight, as authorities try to balance public order with community concerns.

Big talks between Ladakh leaders and the central government are set for October 6—these could shape what happens next for the region and its people.