Tamil Nadu woman stops Dalit boys from using public lane

Case has sparked outrage locally, put spotlight on caste issues

Villagers say locals had blocked the lane by planting banana saplings, forcing the students to walk an extra 1.5km for over two weeks until some youths stepped in.

Police have filed an FIR against the woman and her family for denying access and caste discrimination, though no arrests have been made yet.

The case has sparked outrage locally and put a spotlight on ongoing caste issues in Tamil Nadu as police continue their investigation.