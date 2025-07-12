Next Article
Monsoon expected to strengthen in Kerala
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain on Saturday (July 12, 2025) and Sunday (July 13, 2025).
Not every district is included—some southern areas are skipped the first day, and seven northern ones the next.
So far, the state's seen about 14% less rain than usual this season.
Monsoon picking up in central, northern Kerala
The monsoon is finally picking up in central and northern Kerala, which should help make up for the dry spell.
But some southern districts like Wayanad and Idukki are still way behind on rainfall—down by over a third—which means farmers and anyone relying on water need to keep an eye out.
This boost could be crucial for crops and local water supplies as the season goes on.