Mother poisons daughter, attempts suicide in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru's Thigalarapalya area, 24-year-old Chandrika allegedly poisoned her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and then attempted suicide while home alone.
Her husband Lokesh returned to find both unconscious and rushed them to the hospital, where the child was declared dead.
Chandrika is currently receiving treatment.
Rachel's case registered as accidental firing
Police have registered a murder case against Chandrika, suspecting ongoing financial and domestic issues—Lokesh works as a daily wage laborer—may have played a role.
In another incident nearby, 32-year-old Rachel was seriously injured when a licensed revolver accidentally discharged while she handled it alone; police are investigating under the Arms Act.
Both women remain hospitalized as investigations continue.