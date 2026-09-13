Moulana Bi dies in Hyderabad after poisoning outside Chaitanya School
India
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Moulana Bi passed away in Hyderabad after taking poison during a protest outside Chaitanya School in Ongole.
She was demanding answers and justice for her son, Kowshik, who reportedly died by suicide on February 14 after struggling with an entrance exam.
Andhra Pradesh High Court orders probe
Bi had been on a relay hunger strike before the incident, after taking a selfie video seeking justice for her son.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has now ordered a deeper investigation.
The mobile phones of a few police officers were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).