Mumbai: 7 people, including 6 women, injured in gas cylinder
India
A gas cylinder explosion hit a small shop in Kandivali East, Mumbai, on Wednesday morning.
Seven people—six women and one man—were hurt, with three suffering extremely serious burns.
The blast happened around 9am at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl.
Fire under control now
Mumbai's fire brigade jumped into action with four engines and got the fire under control within half an hour.
Three of the most seriously injured were moved to Kasturba Hospital after initial treatment.
Four others are admitted at ESIC Hospital with burns ranging from 40% to 80%.