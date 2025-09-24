PM to launch World Food India 2025 this Thursday

What to expect at the event

This year's event is all about sustainability and new food tech, drawing over 1,700 exhibitors and 500 international buyers from more than 100 countries.

New Zealand and Saudi Arabia are partner countries, with Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam as focus nations.

Expect 45 knowledge sessions on industry trends plus side events like the Global Food Regulators Summit and India International Seafood Show—spotlighting innovation, global connections, and India's vibrant food scene.