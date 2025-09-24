PM to launch World Food India 2025 this Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch World Food India 2025 this Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Running through September 28, it's being called the biggest meet-up for India's food processing industry.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and several Indian ministers will be there too.
What to expect at the event
This year's event is all about sustainability and new food tech, drawing over 1,700 exhibitors and 500 international buyers from more than 100 countries.
New Zealand and Saudi Arabia are partner countries, with Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam as focus nations.
Expect 45 knowledge sessions on industry trends plus side events like the Global Food Regulators Summit and India International Seafood Show—spotlighting innovation, global connections, and India's vibrant food scene.