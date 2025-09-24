Breakthrough in Assam Rifles ambush; key suspect nabbed in Manipur  

The Manipur police have arrested a key suspect in the September 19 ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel. The attack occurred in Nambol, Bishnupur district, when a convoy of the 33 Assam Rifles was targeted. The deceased soldiers were Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap. Five others were also injured in the attack.

Arrest details PLA militant out on bail The prime accused, Khomdram Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47), was arrested during a joint operation by Imphal West District Police, Bishnupur Police, 33 Assam Rifles and other security forces. The operation was launched around 1:00am on Wednesday based on specific intelligence inputs about armed militants in Kameng area of Imphal West district. Singh is an active member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and was out on bail after being arrested on April 22, 2007.

Confession and recovery Fled toward Loktak Lake after attack During interrogation, Singh reportedly admitted to his involvement in the ambush. He also revealed that he and his accomplices fled toward Loktak Lake after the attack and hid their weapons at a secret location. Based on this confession, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including one A4 rifle, two AK rifles, one INSAS rifle, three lathode shells, 216 rounds of M-16 ammunition, 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition, a handset, a wallet, and an Aadhaar card.