Ladakh protests: All eyes on October 6 talks with Centre
Leh saw major protests this week as people demanded statehood and special constitutional protections for Ladakh.
Things got heated when two hunger strikers were hospitalized after 35 days without food; the hunger strike was led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Police responded with tear gas and batons during a shutdown in Leh.
Talks between Ladakhi leaders, Centre on October 6
The youth wing of the Leh Apex Body kicked things off after the hunger strikers' health took a hit.
Protesters even set a security vehicle on fire outside the BJP office, leading to extra security in town.
Now, all eyes are on October 6, when Ladakhi leaders and the Centre are set to meet for talks about statehood and Sixth Schedule status—something locals have been pushing for hard.