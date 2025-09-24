Ladakh protests: All eyes on October 6 talks with Centre

Talks between Ladakhi leaders, Centre on October 6

The youth wing of the Leh Apex Body kicked things off after the hunger strikers' health took a hit.

Protesters even set a security vehicle on fire outside the BJP office, leading to extra security in town.

Now, all eyes are on October 6, when Ladakhi leaders and the Centre are set to meet for talks about statehood and Sixth Schedule status—something locals have been pushing for hard.