Federation of Indian Pilots demands judicial inquiry into AI crash India Sep 24, 2025

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is demanding a judicial inquiry into the Air India Flight AI 171 crash on June 12, 2025, which took 260 lives.

In a letter sent September 22, they accused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of leaking cockpit voice recorder data and blaming pilots too soon.

The FIP also criticized AAIB for visiting one pilot's elderly father, calling it "procedurally improper and professionally indefensible."