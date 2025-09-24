Federation of Indian Pilots demands judicial inquiry into AI crash
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is demanding a judicial inquiry into the Air India Flight AI 171 crash on June 12, 2025, which took 260 lives.
In a letter sent September 22, they accused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of leaking cockpit voice recorder data and blaming pilots too soon.
The FIP also criticized AAIB for visiting one pilot's elderly father, calling it "procedurally improper and professionally indefensible."
FIP says sharing CVR audio publicly breaks rules
While AAIB has recovered flight recorders and started analyzing data, FIP says sharing CVR audio publicly breaks official rules.
They pointed to a similar case in 2010 that led to a judicial probe and now want an independent Court of Inquiry—led by a retired Supreme Court judge with aviation experts—to keep things fair and protect India's aviation reputation.