Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory for Dussehra celebrations
Heads up, Delhi! Expect major traffic jams around Red Fort and Netaji Subhash Marg until October 3 because of Dussehra and Ramlila festivities.
Big crowds and VIP movements are causing heavy delays, especially every evening from 5pm to midnight.
Traffic Police are diverting commercial vehicles and DTC busses from key spots like Delhi Gate Chowk, Daryaganj, and Chhatta Rail Chowk to keep things moving.
Metro is the best option to get around
More restrictions are in place on Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chhatta Rail Chowk, with possible extra diversions at Shanti Van Chowk and GPO Chowk for safety.
If you're heading out, commuters have been advised to avoid the congestion altogether by using the Delhi Metro.
For drivers, special parking is set up at Madhav Das Park, Parade Ground, Omaxe Mall, plus some reserved spots along Netaji Subhash Marg.
For real-time updates or help, check the Delhi Traffic Police website or socials—or just WhatsApp them at 8750871493.
They're asking everyone to plan ahead and be patient so everyone can enjoy the festive vibes without too much hassle!