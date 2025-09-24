Bengaluru's AI billboard tells you about your unpaid traffic challans

The billboard uses cameras synced to the VAHAN database. In about 10 seconds, it spots your vehicle, checks for any unpaid fines or expired pollution certificates, and flashes the info on-screen—basically giving drivers a real-time heads-up to clear their dues.

Police official on project

With over one crore vehicles and around 30,000 traffic violations every day, Bengaluru's roads can get chaotic.

Between January and August 2025, there have already been 45 lakh violations and over ₹1,150 crore collected in fines.

A police official said this project is all about helping people stay updated on their status—and hopefully making city roads safer for everyone.