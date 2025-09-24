Bengaluru's AI billboard tells you about your unpaid traffic challans
Bengaluru just rolled out an AI-powered billboard at Trinity Circle that publicly displays pending traffic challans and expired PUC certificates for cars passing within 100 meters.
It's a fresh attempt to nudge drivers toward safer, more responsible habits—with involvement from Cars24, and support from CrashFree India and Monday Ventures.
How does the billboard work?
The billboard uses cameras synced to the VAHAN database.
In about 10 seconds, it spots your vehicle, checks for any unpaid fines or expired pollution certificates, and flashes the info on-screen—basically giving drivers a real-time heads-up to clear their dues.
Police official on project
With over one crore vehicles and around 30,000 traffic violations every day, Bengaluru's roads can get chaotic.
Between January and August 2025, there have already been 45 lakh violations and over ₹1,150 crore collected in fines.
A police official said this project is all about helping people stay updated on their status—and hopefully making city roads safer for everyone.