Plea to remove Afzal Guru's grave from Tihar Jail rejected 

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the removal of the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhat from Tihar Jail . The petitioners argued that keeping the graves of convicted terrorists in a state-run facility was illegal and unconstitutional. They sought judicial intervention to relocate the remains, arguing it would prevent the glorification of terrorism and misuse of prison premises.

Judicial stance Competent authorities can decide on such issues: Delhi HC The Delhi High Court observed that such decisions are sensitive and were taken by the government at the time of execution. The court stressed that these matters cannot be reopened after over a decade. It said only competent authorities can decide on such issues, and judicial intervention is unwarranted without specific legislation prohibiting burial or cremation inside prison premises.

Grave location Petitioners argue graves have become 'radical pilgrimage' sites The petitioners, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and Jitendra Singh, argued that their presence has turned Tihar into a "radical pilgrimage" site for extremist elements to venerate convicted terrorists. They argued this undermines national security and public order while violating the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018. The plea argues that this scenario undermines national security and public order, sanctifying terrorism in violation of secularism and rule of law principles under the Indian Constitution.