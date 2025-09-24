Manipur ambush suspect arrested; foreign-made rifles, ammo recovered
The prime suspect behind the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been arrested just days after the September 19, 2025 attack.
The assault left two soldiers dead and five others injured.
The accused, Khomdram Ojit Singh (also known as Keilal), is linked to the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and was picked up by police and Assam Rifles early Wednesday.
Singh's confession leads to weapon recovery
Singh was tracked down in Kameng based on intelligence tips. After his arrest, he admitted to planning the ambush.
Police then recovered several foreign-made rifles, magazines, and over 450 rounds of ammo thanks to Singh's confession.
He also revealed that weapons had been hidden near Loktak Lake after the attack. Authorities say raids are ongoing to catch others involved.