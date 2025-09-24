Manipur ambush suspect arrested; foreign-made rifles, ammo recovered India Sep 24, 2025

The prime suspect behind the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district has been arrested just days after the September 19, 2025 attack.

The assault left two soldiers dead and five others injured.

The accused, Khomdram Ojit Singh (also known as Keilal), is linked to the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and was picked up by police and Assam Rifles early Wednesday.