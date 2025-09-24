BMW crash: Driver's bail hearing sees sharp exchanges

Makkad's defense claims victims reached Nulife within 24 minutes

After the crash, Singh and Kaur were taken to Nulife Hospital—nearly 17km away—which is co-owned by Makkad's family.

Police say there was a delay in being notified about the accident.

At Makkad's bail hearing on September 24, prosecutors questioned why closer trauma centers weren't used; defense claims victims reached Nulife within 24 minutes.

The court has ordered CCTV and medical records preserved for the next hearing on September 25.

The case has raised questions about emergency choices and timely reporting after accidents.