Manipur: PLA suspect arrested in Bishnupur ambush that killed 2
India
Manipur police have arrested Khomdram Ojit Singh, a suspected member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), for his role in the September 19 ambush that killed two Assam Rifles soldiers and injured five others on National Highway-02 in Bishnupur district.
The region, which has already been facing ongoing unrest, experienced further tension due to the incident.
Singh led cops to weapons stashed near Loktak Lake
Singh, also known as Keilal, was picked up during a joint police and Assam Rifles operation after specific intel.
He admitted to his part in the attack and led officers to weapons stashed near Loktak Lake—including rifles and lathode shells.
Authorities hope this arrest will help track down others involved as investigations continue.