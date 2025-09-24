Kolkata floods death blame game: Mamata vs power company CESC

Debate continues as city deals with major disruptions from rain

CESC explained that five deaths were linked to internal wiring, while others involved street lamps and a traffic kiosk they don't maintain.

They say they kept power off in flooded areas for safety until it was cleared to restore.

Still, Banerjee is pushing for CESC to upgrade its systems and compensate families, calling for better safety measures going forward.

The debate continues as the city also deals with major disruptions from heavy rain—including over 100 flights were affected.