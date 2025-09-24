Kolkata floods death blame game: Mamata vs power company CESC
Kolkata's floods recently turned tragic, with 10 people losing their lives—most from electrocution.
Now there's a blame game between West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and power company CESC.
Banerjee says CESC was negligent, while CESC insists the deaths weren't due to their network and point to faulty wiring in homes and other places.
Debate continues as city deals with major disruptions from rain
CESC explained that five deaths were linked to internal wiring, while others involved street lamps and a traffic kiosk they don't maintain.
They say they kept power off in flooded areas for safety until it was cleared to restore.
Still, Banerjee is pushing for CESC to upgrade its systems and compensate families, calling for better safety measures going forward.
The debate continues as the city also deals with major disruptions from heavy rain—including over 100 flights were affected.