India at UNHRC: Terrorism impacts basic human rights
India
At the 60th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, India spotlighted how terrorism hurts basic human rights.
Faiza Rifat, identified as being from Jaipur, spoke about the country's commitment to democracy and diversity—even as it faces global terror threats.
India highlighted Pakistan's involvement in global terror.
Rifat urges nations to unite against terrorism
Rifat highlighted how people of different faiths and cultures live together in India, despite tough moments like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and recent violence in Pahalgam that hit lives and tourism.
She praised India's resilience and ongoing push for peaceful coexistence.
Wrapping up, she urged countries to work together against terrorism, saying it's key to protecting peace and human dignity worldwide.