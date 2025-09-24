Ladakh protests turn violent as hunger strike continues

Protesters set police vehicle on fire

This unrest shows how frustrated people in Ladakh are about delays in getting more autonomy and protection for tribal rights since Jammu & Kashmir's reorganization in 2019.

Protesters even set a police vehicle on fire and targeted the BJP office for unmet promises.

With fresh talks set for October 6 and local elections coming up, what happens next could shape Ladakh's political future—and whether its people feel heard.