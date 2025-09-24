Next Article
Ladakh protests turn violent as hunger strike continues
India
Protests in Leh over Ladakh's demand for statehood and special constitutional status took a rough turn, with clashes between demonstrators and police.
The movement—led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body—grew after a hunger strike began, following delayed talks with the central government.
Protesters set police vehicle on fire
This unrest shows how frustrated people in Ladakh are about delays in getting more autonomy and protection for tribal rights since Jammu & Kashmir's reorganization in 2019.
Protesters even set a police vehicle on fire and targeted the BJP office for unmet promises.
With fresh talks set for October 6 and local elections coming up, what happens next could shape Ladakh's political future—and whether its people feel heard.