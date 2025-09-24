Next Article
Prakasam Barrage issues flood warning as Krishna swells
India
Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage just issued a flood warning after heavy rains and big water releases upstream sent river levels way up—over 4.3 lakh cusecs flowing in as of Wednesday morning.
Thankfully, main reservoirs like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are holding steady, keeping water supplies for power and farming safe for now.
Dasara crowds prompt extra safety measures
With Dasara festivities drawing crowds to the river, officials have brought in five SDRF teams to handle emergencies and put extra safety rules at river ghats.
Police, municipal staff, and irrigation workers are out with barricades and warning signs to keep things under control.
Managing Director of the Disaster Management Organization Prakhar Jain stressed, "Public cooperation is essential at this stage."