Karnataka's bike taxi ban: Court reviews appeals against state

Committee formed to draft new rules

The court has called out the state for a "de facto prohibition," pointing out that bike taxis operate legally in 13 other states.

While judges say regulation—not a full ban—is the way forward, the government insists using private bikes for commercial rides isn't allowed.

To find middle ground, officials have set up a committee to work on new rules.

Meanwhile, Rapido has launched a non-profit service called Bike Direct and Uber briefly resumed operations—showing everyone's trying to adapt as things keep changing.