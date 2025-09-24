Karnataka's bike taxi ban: Court reviews appeals against state
Karnataka's High Court is about to review appeals against the state's recent ban on bike taxis run by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.
The ban kicked in on June 16, 2025, after the government scrapped its Electric Bike Taxi Scheme last year over safety and EV compliance worries.
Even with some temporary comebacks and ongoing court battles, these services are still stuck facing big legal roadblocks.
Committee formed to draft new rules
The court has called out the state for a "de facto prohibition," pointing out that bike taxis operate legally in 13 other states.
While judges say regulation—not a full ban—is the way forward, the government insists using private bikes for commercial rides isn't allowed.
To find middle ground, officials have set up a committee to work on new rules.
Meanwhile, Rapido has launched a non-profit service called Bike Direct and Uber briefly resumed operations—showing everyone's trying to adapt as things keep changing.