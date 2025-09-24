Next Article
Kolkata flood situation improves slightly, but trains, flights still hit
Kolkata just saw its heaviest rainfall since 1986, with 251.4mm pouring down in a single day.
The city is still struggling with severe floods, especially in Salt Lake and central areas, despite nonstop pumping efforts.
The weather department says there's some relief ahead, with only light to moderate showers expected next.
Floods claim 10 lives, disrupt daily life
The floods have claimed 10 lives and thrown daily life off track—roads are waist-deep in water, Metro and train services are suspended, flights are hit, and schools are closed till September 25 due to flooding and disruption.
Even Durga Puja prep has taken a big hit, as preparations have been disrupted.
Many people had no choice but to wade through the water just to get to work.