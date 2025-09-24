Kolkata flood situation improves slightly, but trains, flights still hit

Floods claim 10 lives, disrupt daily life

The floods have claimed 10 lives and thrown daily life off track—roads are waist-deep in water, Metro and train services are suspended, flights are hit, and schools are closed till September 25 due to flooding and disruption.

Even Durga Puja prep has taken a big hit, as preparations have been disrupted.

Many people had no choice but to wade through the water just to get to work.