Next Article
No parking notice, ₹500 fines: Bengaluru metro riders upset
India
Commuters at Bengaluru's Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station have expressed frustration after being fined ₹500 for two-wheeler parking without prior notice.
The Yellow Line stop, which opened in August 2025, was intended to make city travel easier—but the sudden penalties have left some riders upset.
Commuters demand better signage
Despite the station's modern amenities, there were no clear signs about parking fines.
Frustrated commuters took to social media, with one asking, "What's the point of opening a huge metro station when you are penalizing the public for a two-wheeler parking without any notice?"
People are now calling on BMRCL to improve signage and be more transparent about rules.