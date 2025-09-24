PM Modi's gifts auctioned for Namami Gange project
From September 17 to October 2, 2025, over 1,300 gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi—think paintings, handcrafts, and even sports memorabilia—are being auctioned online.
All the money raised will go straight to the Namami Gange Project, which is focused on cleaning up and protecting the Ganga River.
More than just artifacts
This isn't just about cool artifacts. The collection highlights India's cultural roots with pieces like a Pashmina Shawl from Jammu & Kashmir and a Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar.
There are also items from Indian para-athletes who competed at Paris 2024, symbolizing resilience, excellence, and indomitable spirit.
A legacy of giving back
Since its start in 2019, this annual auction has already raised over ₹50 crore for river conservation.
Modi is actually the first Indian PM to donate all his official gifts for a public cause like this—making it not just an art event but also a move toward environmental action.