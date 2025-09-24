PM Modi's gifts auctioned for Namami Gange project

This isn't just about cool artifacts. The collection highlights India's cultural roots with pieces like a Pashmina Shawl from Jammu & Kashmir and a Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar. There are also items from Indian para-athletes who competed at Paris 2024, symbolizing resilience, excellence, and indomitable spirit.

A legacy of giving back

Since its start in 2019, this annual auction has already raised over ₹50 crore for river conservation.

Modi is actually the first Indian PM to donate all his official gifts for a public cause like this—making it not just an art event but also a move toward environmental action.