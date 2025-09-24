Next Article
North East India Festival banned in Assam after Zubeen's death
India
Assam has banned Shyamkanu Mahanta, the face behind the North East India Festival, from hosting any events in the state.
This follows the heartbreaking death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who died during a yacht outing in Singapore.
Multiple FIRs have been filed against Mahanta and Garg's manager in connection with the incident.
CM Sarma has asked central government to stop funding
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cut all state support—no funding or sponsorships—for Mahanta and his organizations, and even asked the central government to do the same.
Assam's CID is formally investigating; multiple FIRs have been filed so far.
A judicial inquiry into Zubeen's death is also pending in Gauhati High Court as questions swirl about event safety and responsibility.