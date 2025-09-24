Maharashtra floods: 7 dead, 70 lakh acres of crops damaged
What's the story
Maharashtra has been reeling under heavy rainfall and flooding for the past few days, killing at least seven people and injuring 10 others. The state government is now working on rescue and relief operations. Since June 1, Maharashtra has received 996.7mm of rainfall, which is 103.57% more than the average, causing extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure across the state.
Crop loss
Extensive agricultural damage across state
Preliminary estimates from the state agriculture department show that crops over 69.95 lakh acres in 30 districts have been damaged. Beed, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and Parbhani are among the worst-hit areas with extensive agricultural and residential damage. From August 1 to September 22, crop losses have been reported in 195 tehsils and 654 revenue circles across the state.
Relief efforts
₹2,215 crore compensation package announced for farmers
In light of the situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation package of ₹2,215 crore for around 31.64 lakh farmers affected by crop and property damage. Of this amount, ₹1,829 crore has already been allocated at the district level and will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts within eight to 10 days. "Immediate assistance is being provided as soon as the Panchnamas are completed," Fadnavis said.
Ongoing efforts
NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in worst-hit areas
Seventeen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently deployed in the worst-affected areas. So far, 27 people have been rescued by helicopter. The state government is also working on complaints related to land erosion due to floods. Chief Minister Fadnavis will visit flood-hit areas on Wednesday, and all guardian ministers have been asked to assess their respective districts.
Political response
Congress leader demands 'wet drought' be declared in Maharashtra
Congress legislative leader Vijay Wadettiwar has demanded a "wet drought" be declared in Maharashtra. He urged compensation for farmers at ₹50,000 per hectare as per earlier resolutions and slammed the current crop insurance scheme for not providing benefits. The state agriculture department will conduct further assessments in the coming weeks to determine additional support measures for affected farmers.