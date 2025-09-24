Maharashtra floods: 7 dead, 70 lakh acres of crops damaged

Maharashtra has been reeling under heavy rainfall and flooding for the past few days, killing at least seven people and injuring 10 others. The state government is now working on rescue and relief operations. Since June 1, Maharashtra has received 996.7mm of rainfall, which is 103.57% more than the average, causing extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure across the state.

Crop loss Extensive agricultural damage across state Preliminary estimates from the state agriculture department show that crops over 69.95 lakh acres in 30 districts have been damaged. Beed, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and Parbhani are among the worst-hit areas with extensive agricultural and residential damage. From August 1 to September 22, crop losses have been reported in 195 tehsils and 654 revenue circles across the state.

Relief efforts ₹2,215 crore compensation package announced for farmers In light of the situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation package of ₹2,215 crore for around 31.64 lakh farmers affected by crop and property damage. Of this amount, ₹1,829 crore has already been allocated at the district level and will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts within eight to 10 days. "Immediate assistance is being provided as soon as the Panchnamas are completed," Fadnavis said.

Ongoing efforts NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in worst-hit areas Seventeen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently deployed in the worst-affected areas. So far, 27 people have been rescued by helicopter. The state government is also working on complaints related to land erosion due to floods. Chief Minister Fadnavis will visit flood-hit areas on Wednesday, and all guardian ministers have been asked to assess their respective districts.