'Existential crisis in...Himalayas': SC seeks reports on Himachal's fragile ecology

The Supreme Court has ordered the Himachal Pradesh government to submit detailed reports on the state's fragile ecology. The order was passed on Tuesday, in a Suo Motu case initiated by the court after this year's unprecedented monsoon rains that have claimed nearly 450 lives. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the state, and the Himalayan region as a whole, were experiencing a "serious existential crisis" as unchecked development activities are worsening natural vulnerabilities.

Amicus role Amicus curiae appointed to assist court In the previous hearing, the court stated that "humans, not nature," are behind recurring landslides and other disasters due to hydropower projects and deforestation. The CJI-led panel also took cognizance of videos showing logs floating in floodwaters, indicating illegal tree cutting in the Himalayas. The court then appointed Senior Advocate K Parameshwar as amicus curiae on August 25, with Advocate Akashi Lodha assisting him. After studying the state's interim report, Parameshwar prepared a detailed questionnaire on ecological and developmental concerns.

Climate and infrastructure Court's inquiries on climate change, mining, tourism The SC is now seeking information on zoning criteria, forest diversion for non-forest use over the last two decades, and compensatory afforestation efforts in Himachal Pradesh. It is also inquiring about the state's climate change policy, studies on glacier retreat, and future impact projections. It has asked for information on four-lane highways and landslides along them. It is also seeking details of hydroelectric projects, mining leases, tourism construction permissions, and prosecutions under Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act 1977.