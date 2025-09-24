Mumbai: Son, partner arrested for planning father's murder over profits
Mumbai Police have arrested Hameed Syed and his business partner Shanu Chaudhary for allegedly planning the murder of Hameed's 70-year-old father, Mohammad Syed, after a heated dispute over factory profits.
The incident happened on Sunday at their Kandivali metal factory, where Mohammad was found with multiple stab wounds.
Contract killer has named both men as masterminds
Investigators say the motive was a fallout over sharing profits from the family's glass factory—Mohammad allegedly refused to share the profits and put the factory premises up for sale, which enraged Hameed and Chaudhary, who had invested heavily.
The duo reportedly paid ₹6.5 lakh to contract killer Mohammad Islam, who has confessed and named them as masterminds.
While police have both men in custody and are questioning them further, they're still searching for another suspect connected to the case.