Mumbai: Son, partner arrested for planning father's murder over profits

Contract killer has named both men as masterminds

Investigators say the motive was a fallout over sharing profits from the family's glass factory—Mohammad allegedly refused to share the profits and put the factory premises up for sale, which enraged Hameed and Chaudhary, who had invested heavily.

The duo reportedly paid ₹6.5 lakh to contract killer Mohammad Islam, who has confessed and named them as masterminds.

While police have both men in custody and are questioning them further, they're still searching for another suspect connected to the case.