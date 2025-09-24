'Dashrath' actor has cardiac arrest during Ramlila, dies on stage

Mahajan had been a regular performer at the Chamba Chaugan Ramlila, often playing either King Dashrath or Ravana. His final performance was on Tuesday night, around 8:30pm, when he collapsed mid-dialogue. A co-actor noticed something was wrong when Mahajan leaned his head on their shoulder. After realizing the seriousness of the situation, they called for help, and backstage team members rushed to assist.

Community mourning

We are heartbroken, says club president

Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ram Leela Club in Chamba, expressed shock at the sudden demise of his fellow actor. He said they were heartbroken by Mahajan's sudden death on stage. "He collapsed on stage, and we took him to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, but doctors declared him dead," Swapan said. This incident comes a year after another actor died during a Ramlila performance in Delhi's Shahdara.