Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida to be linked by trains
Big news for NCR commuters: the upcoming Namo Bharat semi-high-speed train will soon link Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida—all within an hour.
With geotechnical surveys completed and the Detailed Project Report being finalized for government approval, the project is moving closer to the construction phase.
This project aims to make cross-city travel way faster and less stressful.
Corridor will have 6 stations at 1st
The 65km corridor starts at IFFCO Chowk (Gurugram), stops at key points in Faridabad and Noida, then ends in Greater Noida—covering major residential and business hubs along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.
There'll be six stations at first (possibly nine later), plus a connection to the Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport line.
Trains will zip along at up to 180km/h, cutting current two-hour road trips down to just about one hour.
Estimated cost is ₹15,000 crore
A detailed project report is coming soon for final approvals. The estimated cost is ₹15,000 crore—part of a bigger plan to upgrade public transport across NCR.
If you're tired of traffic jams or long commutes between these cities, this could be a real game-changer.