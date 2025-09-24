Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida to be linked by trains

Corridor will have 6 stations at 1st

The 65km corridor starts at IFFCO Chowk (Gurugram), stops at key points in Faridabad and Noida, then ends in Greater Noida—covering major residential and business hubs along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

There'll be six stations at first (possibly nine later), plus a connection to the Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport line.

Trains will zip along at up to 180km/h, cutting current two-hour road trips down to just about one hour.