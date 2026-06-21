Mumbai BEST strike grounds 2,676 busses on 2nd day

Mumbai BEST arranges 60 MSRTC busses

With busses off the road, people are relying on autorickshaws, bike taxis, and about 300 private busses in busy areas like Bandra-Kurla Complex and Powai.

To help NEET re-exam students reach their centers on Sunday, BEST arranged 60 additional MSRTC busses and sought 100 more MSRTC busses to strengthen regular services.

Notices under MESMA were served to striking employees and wet-lease contractors by the BEST undertaking, and union leaders say they will keep striking until their demands are met.