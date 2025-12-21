Mumbai: Deaf woman's report uncovers serial sexual assaults

What's happening now

After the complaint on December 13, police quickly tracked down Pawar in Virar using his phone data and arrested him within hours.

When they checked his phone, they found several obscene videos of other minor girls—including a deaf and mute girl—who were reportedly drugged and assaulted in the same way.

Police believe there may be more victims, so the case has been moved to Vakola police for deeper investigation and forensic analysis of his devices.