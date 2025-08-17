Mumbai doctor duped of ₹95 lakh in cyber extortion case

Woman threatened to file sexual harassment complaints against him

The impersonator threatened to file sexual harassment complaints and report him to the Medical Council if he didn't pay up.

Between April and July 2025, the doctor sent over ₹94 lakh in 42 installments—some of it borrowed—before realizing it was a scam when she contacted his wife on August 12.

Mumbai police have registered a case under extortion and cheating laws, confirmed the woman used a fake identity, and are now investigating to track down those behind the scheme.