IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Chandigarh
Heads up, Chandigarh! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain this Sunday and Monday.
Saturday saw a small dip in temperatures (33.5°C max, 25.8°C min), and it's expected to get even cooler by Tuesday, with highs around 31°C.
So if you're heading out, keep an umbrella handy and stay tuned for weather updates.
Floodgates of Sukhna Lake opened again
Sukhna Lake's floodgates were opened Friday evening—the third time this season—after water levels nearly hit the danger mark of 1,163 feet.
The gates were closed early Saturday once things calmed down, but similar operations happened on August 6 and August 8 too.
With cloudy skies sticking around till Thursday and chances of heavy rain at isolated places, locals should watch the forecasts closely.