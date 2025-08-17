IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Chandigarh India Aug 17, 2025

Heads up, Chandigarh! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain this Sunday and Monday.

Saturday saw a small dip in temperatures (33.5°C max, 25.8°C min), and it's expected to get even cooler by Tuesday, with highs around 31°C.

So if you're heading out, keep an umbrella handy and stay tuned for weather updates.