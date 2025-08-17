Next Article
Noida: Student dies by suicide over mental stress, note says
A 24-year-old former B.Tech student from Sharda University, Greater Noida, died by suicide on August 15, 2025.
He was found in his private hostel room and left a note describing "severe mental stress" and requested a refund for unused tuition fees.
He hadn't attended classes since his second year.
Case raises questions about mental health support in colleges
Sharda University clarified he hadn't re-enrolled after the second year due to multiple backlogs and denied any fee refund issues.
His father accused the university of not informing them about his absence.
Police said the note did not blame anyone else.
This case follows another student suicide last month, raising fresh questions about mental health support and communication in colleges.