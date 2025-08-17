Gurugram: Teen dies after passengers pay fare with torn note India Aug 17, 2025

Vipin, a 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh, died in Gurugram after being brutally assaulted by passengers who tried to pay their fare with a torn ₹10 note.

When Vipin refused the note and asked for proper payment on August 10, an argument broke out.

The passengers called in friends armed with rods and sticks, who attacked Vipin so severely that he passed away six days later, on August 16.