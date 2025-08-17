Gurugram: Teen dies after passengers pay fare with torn note
Vipin, a 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh, died in Gurugram after being brutally assaulted by passengers who tried to pay their fare with a torn ₹10 note.
When Vipin refused the note and asked for proper payment on August 10, an argument broke out.
The passengers called in friends armed with rods and sticks, who attacked Vipin so severely that he passed away six days later, on August 16.
3 suspects still at large, police searching for them
Police first registered the case as rioting but upgraded it to murder after Vipin's death.
Two suspects—Ram Vishal Dubey (19) and Laxman Kumar (24)—were arrested just a day after the attack, while three others are still missing.
CCTV footage helped identify those involved.
The suspects also assaulted Vipin's relatives when they tried to help.
Police say they're actively searching for the remaining suspects.