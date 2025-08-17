India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns home
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back in India after his groundbreaking trip to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
He launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 25, 2025, spent 18 days in space, and became the first Indian to visit the ISS, and the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.
While aboard, he ran multiple ISRO-designed experiments—ranging from muscle regeneration to crop growth—all focused on how life adapts in microgravity.
Shukla's return was a proud moment—he was greeted at Delhi airport by government leaders and his family.
This mission isn't just a personal milestone; it boosts India's reputation in global space exploration and gives ISRO valuable experience for future missions like Gaganyaan, which is set for its first unmanned test flight later this year.
For young Indians dreaming big, it's proof that space really is within reach.