India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns home India Aug 17, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back in India after his groundbreaking trip to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

He launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 25, 2025, spent 18 days in space, and became the first Indian to visit the ISS, and the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

While aboard, he ran multiple ISRO-designed experiments—ranging from muscle regeneration to crop growth—all focused on how life adapts in microgravity.