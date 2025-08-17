Man rapes mother after Saudi pilgrimage trip, says he was punishing her

Accused charged under Section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Police say the man first locked his mother in a room on August 1, forced her to remove her burqa, and beat her.

He then raped her on August 11 and again early morning on August 14, this time in her daughter's room.

The victim delayed reporting due to trauma but later confided in her younger daughter; together they filed a complaint at Hauz Qazi police station.

Police have charged the accused under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and are continuing their investigation, assuring action based on evidence collected.