Man rapes mother after Saudi pilgrimage trip, says he was punishing her
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother twice this August, soon after the family returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.
The accused reportedly claimed he was "punishing" his mother over suspicions that she had an extramarital affair years earlier.
Accused charged under Section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police say the man first locked his mother in a room on August 1, forced her to remove her burqa, and beat her.
He then raped her on August 11 and again early morning on August 14, this time in her daughter's room.
The victim delayed reporting due to trauma but later confided in her younger daughter; together they filed a complaint at Hauz Qazi police station.
Police have charged the accused under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and are continuing their investigation, assuring action based on evidence collected.