Honeymoon murder case: Man arrested for pretending to be cop

Lal's story falls apart

Lal's story fell apart when Raja's family pointed out that his claims about a 2021 trip during lockdown just didn't add up.

Police seized Lal's fake uniform and are now looking into his background.

Meanwhile, all accused in Raja's murder—including his wife Sonam, who allegedly hired three men after several failed attempts—are in judicial custody.

The case has also sparked tensions between both families and drawn intense media attention as investigations continue.