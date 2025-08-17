Honeymoon murder case: Man arrested for pretending to be cop
In a strange twist to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Bajrang Lal from Rajasthan was arrested on August 14, 2024, for pretending to be a police officer at the home of murdered newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi.
Lal claimed he'd befriended Raja back in 2021 and used details from social media to mislead Raja's family and pose as someone close to Raja.
Lal's story falls apart
Lal's story fell apart when Raja's family pointed out that his claims about a 2021 trip during lockdown just didn't add up.
Police seized Lal's fake uniform and are now looking into his background.
Meanwhile, all accused in Raja's murder—including his wife Sonam, who allegedly hired three men after several failed attempts—are in judicial custody.
The case has also sparked tensions between both families and drawn intense media attention as investigations continue.