Lucknow: 3 people die by suicide in separate incidents

Cases reported from Sarojini Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Talkatora

Vikas Gautam (21), a welding worker from Sarojini Nagar, reportedly took his life after facing relationship issues.

Rohit Chaudhary (34) from Gomti Nagar struggled with unemployment-related depression before his death.

Nancy Verma (24) from Talkatora also died by suicide; police are still looking into her case.

All three incidents are under investigation.