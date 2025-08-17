Next Article
Lucknow: 3 people die by suicide in separate incidents
Three people—two men and one woman—died by suicide in Lucknow on Saturday.
Police suspect depression as the reason, with cases reported from Sarojini Nagar, Gomti Nagar, and Talkatora.
Cases reported from Sarojini Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Talkatora
Vikas Gautam (21), a welding worker from Sarojini Nagar, reportedly took his life after facing relationship issues.
Rohit Chaudhary (34) from Gomti Nagar struggled with unemployment-related depression before his death.
Nancy Verma (24) from Talkatora also died by suicide; police are still looking into her case.
All three incidents are under investigation.