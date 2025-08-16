Kolhapuri chappal artisans demand PRADA to recognize their heritage
Kolhapuri chappal artisans from Athani, Karnataka, are calling out PRADA after the brand's sandals looked a lot like their traditional footwear—without any acknowledgment to India.
Now, these artisans want PRADA to set up a training center in their region and recognize their heritage.
Local leaders want same training, scholarships PRADA promised in Maharashtra
Even though the chappals are named after Kolhapur in Maharashtra, most are actually made in Karnataka by around 1,860 registered artisans.
Leaders like Shivaraj Soudagar say they deserve the same training and scholarships PRADA reportedly promised in Maharashtra, according to local artisans.
Another artisan, Manmanth Kumar, points out that better pay is needed so young people don't lose interest in this craft.
Karnataka leather industry body has sent legal notice to PRADA
Karnataka's leather industry body has sent a legal notice to PRADA and begun discussions focused on artisan welfare.
After highlighting their world-class facilities and fair labor practices at an initial meeting, Karnataka will meet again with PRADA officials in September 2025 to talk about possible collaborations, training programs, and better market access for these skilled makers.