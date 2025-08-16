Kolhapuri chappal artisans demand PRADA to recognize their heritage

Local leaders want same training, scholarships PRADA promised in Maharashtra

Even though the chappals are named after Kolhapur in Maharashtra, most are actually made in Karnataka by around 1,860 registered artisans.

Leaders like Shivaraj Soudagar say they deserve the same training and scholarships PRADA reportedly promised in Maharashtra, according to local artisans.

Another artisan, Manmanth Kumar, points out that better pay is needed so young people don't lose interest in this craft.