Mumbai logs heaviest rainfall since 2020; red alert issued

Rain likely to continue for next few days

The most intense showers hit between late Friday night and early Saturday morning—Marol and Santacruz both got over 210mm. By Saturday morning, Santacruz had logged 245mm in 24 hours.

Waterlogged streets slowed down movement everywhere from Chembur to Sion, while train services were thrown off by flooded tracks.

The IMD says heavy rain is likely to continue for the next few days, so alerts are still up.