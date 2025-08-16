Mumbai logs heaviest rainfall since 2020; red alert issued
Mumbai saw its heaviest August rainfall since 2020, with over 200mm pouring down in just six hours on Saturday.
The IMD put out a red alert for the city until Sunday morning as nearly half of Mumbai's usual August rain fell in one go.
The downpour led to major waterlogging, traffic jams, and sadly, a landslide in Vikhroli that took two lives.
Rain likely to continue for next few days
The most intense showers hit between late Friday night and early Saturday morning—Marol and Santacruz both got over 210mm. By Saturday morning, Santacruz had logged 245mm in 24 hours.
Waterlogged streets slowed down movement everywhere from Chembur to Sion, while train services were thrown off by flooded tracks.
The IMD says heavy rain is likely to continue for the next few days, so alerts are still up.