Jharkhand allows women to work night shifts in factories
Jharkhand just got the green light to let women work night shifts in factories—thanks to President Droupadi Murmu signing off on a new law.
With this, women can now take up night duties (7:00pm to 6:00 a.m.) if they consent to it, and employers must make sure they're safe during those hours.
The rule kicks in within a week, opening more jobs for women at places like Tata Motors and Tata Steel that run 24/7.
Companies are now required to provide secure transport and proper safety measures for women working late.
Union leaders support move but stress on safety protocols
Union leaders from these big factories support the move but are clear: strict safety protocols and reliable transport are non-negotiable.
They say it's on management, unions, and the government together to keep women safe at night—a step forward that matches what other states are starting to do too.