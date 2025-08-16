Jharkhand allows women to work night shifts in factories India Aug 16, 2025

Jharkhand just got the green light to let women work night shifts in factories—thanks to President Droupadi Murmu signing off on a new law.

With this, women can now take up night duties (7:00pm to 6:00 a.m.) if they consent to it, and employers must make sure they're safe during those hours.