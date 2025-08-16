Kerala's new gender-inclusive tourism policy: What it means for women
Kerala is rolling out a gender-inclusive tourism policy to make travel safer and more welcoming for women.
Backed by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission and UN Women India, the state has already run safety audits at over 68 tourist spots.
Women volunteers have helped spot risks in public spaces and hotels, leading to targeted improvements and consultations with local stakeholders.
Women on the move
The new "Fresh-Up Homes" program gives women travelers safe places to rest in remote areas—plus, it's creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs with government grants.
Since 2022, about 17,600 women have joined Kerala's tourism workforce as guides, homestay owners, or service providers thanks to training and subsidies.
Sustainable growth ahead
Regular audits keep standards high. UN Women India calls this a global model for gender-friendly tourism.
The state is also looking to grow its massive wedding and events industries while keeping things sustainable.