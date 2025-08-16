Kerala's new gender-inclusive tourism policy: What it means for women India Aug 16, 2025

Kerala is rolling out a gender-inclusive tourism policy to make travel safer and more welcoming for women.

Backed by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission and UN Women India, the state has already run safety audits at over 68 tourist spots.

Women volunteers have helped spot risks in public spaces and hotels, leading to targeted improvements and consultations with local stakeholders.