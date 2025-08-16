Kerala's new housing scheme for transgender community

You can even take a loan

Priority goes to those who are homeless, differently abled, or elderly.

There's a loan option up to ₹15 lakh (only the principal needs repaying), and you get to pick your own location—no forced group living.

A technical committee will handle selections fairly.

The government has set aside ₹50 lakh for this first phase, with plans to expand if it works well.

Official launch is set for August 21 at Kozhikode's Varnapakittu arts fest.