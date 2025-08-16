Kerala's new housing scheme for transgender community
Kerala is rolling out a fresh housing scheme just for the transgender community, aiming to tackle the real problem of housing discrimination.
The program offers financial help for buying land and building homes—transgender folks already getting ₹4 lakh from the LIFE Mission can get an extra ₹2 lakh, while others who own land but aren't in LIFE Mission can access up to ₹6 lakh more.
You can even take a loan
Priority goes to those who are homeless, differently abled, or elderly.
There's a loan option up to ₹15 lakh (only the principal needs repaying), and you get to pick your own location—no forced group living.
A technical committee will handle selections fairly.
The government has set aside ₹50 lakh for this first phase, with plans to expand if it works well.
Official launch is set for August 21 at Kozhikode's Varnapakittu arts fest.