Next Article
Kerala weather: Low-pressure system brings heavy rain; orange alert issued
Kerala's getting soaked this weekend, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD says this weather pattern started near Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and should move on toward Gujarat (and weaken) by August 18.
On Saturday, Thrissur's Vellanikkara saw the most rain—15cm in just 24 hours.
More rain expected next week too
The IMD is warning that strong westerly winds will keep Kerala and Lakshadweep rainy through August 19.
There's an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, with yellow alerts for seven other districts including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.
Plus, another low-pressure area could form over the Bay of Bengal soon—so more wet days might be ahead.