Kerala weather: Low-pressure system brings heavy rain; orange alert issued

More rain expected next week too

The IMD is warning that strong westerly winds will keep Kerala and Lakshadweep rainy through August 19.

There's an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, with yellow alerts for seven other districts including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

Plus, another low-pressure area could form over the Bay of Bengal soon—so more wet days might be ahead.